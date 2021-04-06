Image Source : SAMSUNG MediaTek, Samsung unveil world's 1st Wi-Fi 6E enabled 8K TV.

MediaTek and Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the world's first Wi-Fi 6E enabled 8K QLED TV called the flagship Samsung 8K QLED Y21.

Wi-Fi 6E is designed to make use of uncongested bandwidth in the 6GHz spectrum and offers numerous advantages over previous Wi-Fi generations, such as significantly faster multi-gigabit data throughput, lower latencies and the latest security and connection reliability features.

"With our advanced connectivity technologies -- including WiFi-6 support -- integrated into Samsung's 8K TVs, we're driving the premium smart TV segment forward globally," Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Samsung has been instrumental in bringing consumers the latest smart TV technology to support these uses and beyond," Yu added.

The 8K QLED TV is powered by MediaTek's MT7921AU to support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 from a single, highly integrated platform.

With 1.2 Gbps speeds, consumers can enjoy smoother streaming and gaming for uninterrupted entertainment. "Consumers depend on fast, reliable connectivity, whether they are using their TV for streaming, gaming or following along with workouts," Yu said.

MediaTek works closely with the Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure its connectivity portfolio supports the latest Wi-Fi features, such as Wi-Fi 6E.