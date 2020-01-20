PUBG Mobile addiction death: Man gets over-excited, dies of stroke while playing Battle Royale

Man was overexcited while playing PUBG Mobile and died

Without a doubt, PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game, especially in India. However, the game also has more share of infamy than for a good influence; the game has caused many deaths. Yet again, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has been responsible for a death in India. Read on to know more.

Man dies of stroke while playing PUBG Mobile

A 25-year old man, Harshal Menane in Maharastra, India died of a brain stroke while playing PUBG Mobile. While PUBG being a death cause isn’t surprising, the reason is. The man died of Intracerebral haemorrhaging because he was too excited while playing the battle royale game.

It is suggested that the man was playing PUBG Mobile and suffered from the stroke. Soon after he was rushed to the hospital and was taken for surgery. However, the man died during the process.

The autopsy report stated, “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death.”

Also Read: Another PUBG death: Man engrossed in game drinks chemical instead of water and dies

As a remember, this is clearly not the first time someone died because of PUBG Mobile. Previously, a man died of drinking a chemical instead of water while he was engrossed in playing the game.

As PUBG Mobile has been a reason of deaths and crimes, one thing that should be noted is that you should not get obsessed with the game and not overplay it.

Latest technology news