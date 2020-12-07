Image Source : LG LG Group sets up AI research hub for future growth.

LG Group said on Monday it has established an artificial intelligence (AI) research hub to explore growth opportunities and secure future technologies related with human-like algorithms.

LG AI Research is joined by 16 affiliates of LG Group, including LG Electronics Inc. and LG Chem Ltd., to study AI solutions. The group will invest 200 billion won ($184 million) in the centre's research and development (R&D) projects and recruitment of global talents in the next three years.

"LG's pursuit of AI is aimed at making people's lives more valuable beyond technology," said LG Group chief Koo Kwang-mo. "We will give our support so that it can serve as the centre of the global ecosystem."

The AI think tank, which will be managed under the LG Management Development Institute, will research various AI technologies, from deep learning-based natural language processing to big data analysis, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG expects its AI centre to help solve problems related with their affiliates' businesses, including calculating life expectancy for rechargeable batteries and discovering new drug material candidates.

LG AI Research plans to expand its research workforce to 100 by next year. LG said the center will run training programs for group employees so that it can foster 1,000 AI experts by 2023.