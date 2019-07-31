Image Source : TWITTER/LENOVO_IN Lenovo Yoga S940 laptop launched in India

Chinese technology company Lenovo on Wednesday launched its ultra-slim PC "Yoga S940" with Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced audio and display technologies in India for Rs 23,990.

The ultra-slim segment in India is seeing a healthy growth, which can be attributed to the consumers who spend a significant amount of time using their laptops on the go.

"The pace of disruption in the smartphone market is raising the bar for innovation in the PC segment and consumers are demanding similar features in all their devices, including laptops. AI coupled with smart features like facial unlock, voice assistant, makes Yoga S940 the smartest ultra-slim laptop yet.

"Lenovo's 'Yoga S940' is designed for the power users who value security and privacy, alongside a more convenient, personalised and immersive experience," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, told reporters here.

According to the company, the Yoga S940 is the world's first laptop with 'Contour Glass' that wraps around its bezels, thus, reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design.

With its 4K HDR display and up to 500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System with smart audio amplifiers, users can enjoy a cinematic-like quality experience.

Weighing 1.2kg and 12.2mm thin and up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the portable Yoga S940 comes with Windows 10 and up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

