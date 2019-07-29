Image Source : REALME Realme X and Realme X Spider-man Limited Edition to go on offline sales on August 3 and July 30 respectively

Realme launched the Realme X in India a few weeks back that went on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com on 24th July. The company has now announced its offline availability, wherein the Realme X will be available at all realme offline stores pan India from 3rd August 2019.

Realme launched the Realme X Spider-Man Edition that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that will be available via offline stores in limited units from 30th July, while the Realme X master edition in Onion and Garlic versions will go on sale on 3rd August for the first time, followed with its availability via Flipkart and realm.com from 9th August.

The Realme X Spider-Man Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, while the Realme X master edition in Onion and Garlic version gets 8GB RAM with 128GB storage that is priced at Rs 19,999.

Looking back at the specs, the Realme X comes with a 6.53 inch AMOLED display with 91.2 per cent Screen-to-body Ratio and is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor. It gets a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 5MP AI rear camera at the back. Other features include a ColorOS 6 UI on Android 9 and VOOC flash 3.0 charge.

