Image Source : TWITTER/LENOVO Lenovo introduces a new 'Offline to Online' solution for its stores

Lenovo, the Chinese technology company has introduced "Offline to Online" solution to its "Lenovo Stores" on Monday for smarter and personalised customer experience.

The company has taken this initiative to bring online and the offline world closer, wherein the company's retail solution aims at empowering the channel partners and retails to help them in serving customers better, by offering a non-intrusive service.

"At Lenovo, we believe in balanced growth and we are constantly working towards empowering our retail partners so that they can provide a smart and connected shopping experience, which starts with a deep understanding of individual consumers' needs."

"Introducing offline to online with the 'Made to Order' facility across our stores is another step in this direction," Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PC Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Other than 'Offline to Online' solution, Lenovo will be using 'Smart Analytical' as well as store management solution like "Automated Planogram", "Heartbeat 2.0" for increasing the store's efficiency.

Lenovo plans on rolling out "O2O" solution across its exclusive stores across India in a phased manner.

(With IANS inputs)

