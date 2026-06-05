Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: Varun Dhawan powers this classic David Dhawan-style comedy, but it falters halfway

Movie Name: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: David Dhawan

Genre: Romantic comedy

At a time when one side of cinema is making serious films on dark and sensitive issues, there is also a large section of the audience that goes to theatres to laugh, smile, and switch off their minds for a while. This week, a few such films have been released at the box office that touch on serious subjects like consent. Still, if you think Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s new film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is going to get tangled in any serious discourse, you are completely mistaken. This father–son duo has only one aim: to tickle your funny bone and send you out of the cinema laughing. Returning after almost two years, this pair is back with their tried-and-tested no-brain entertainment formula. It is a completely typical Bollywood story, written purely for entertainment by people who understand the audience’s pulse.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: What is the plot?

The story revolves around Jas (Varun Dhawan), whose life is turned upside down when his wife Baani (Mrunal Thakur) forces him into a divorce simply because she cannot handle Jas’s ‘physical needs’ and his desperation to have children. Interestingly, throughout the film, the word ‘sex’ is awkwardly dubbed as ‘making love’, as if it were some great taboo.

After separating from Baani, Jas’s life sees the entry of Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real twist arrives when fate takes such a turn that both his ex-wife Baani and current girlfriend Preet end up pregnant at the same time — and the father of both children is none other than Jas.

After this, in the beautiful locations of London, a chaos of confusion and frantic situations unfolds, which forms the main plot of the film. The film proudly embraces its nonsensical, logic-free approach. However, even by David Dhawan's standards, the first half is very dull and flat. In the first hour, nothing really happens to keep you engaged. There is silence in the theatre because Farhad Samji’s early jokes and dialogues fail badly and feel forced.

However, after the interval, the film suddenly wakes up from its sleep. The second half picks up pace, and madcap situations make the audience burst into laughter. Some jokes are slightly adult and double-meaning, but they do not cross the line of decency. For example, when Mona Roy appears in the film as Varun’s fake mother, there is a dialogue: “I asked for a mother like Nirupa Roy, and you sent me Mona Roy!” Such one-liners bring life to the theatre.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Performances

In terms of performance, Varun Dhawan once again appears in his old Main Tera Hero style avatar, and he has no equal when it comes to comedy. He brings tremendous energy, excellent comic timing, and screen presence throughout the film. He's running in fear through the streets of London, falling and getting back up, and his funny facial expressions entertain the audience thoroughly.

Manish Paul, who plays Jas’s friend, gets very little screen time, which is slightly disappointing. His character feels similar to his previous roles, giving him little scope to do anything new, but his chemistry and comic timing with Varun are enjoyable.

As for the leading ladies, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde clearly understood their roles in such masala films. They had to look glamorous on screen, dance in songs, and react to Varun’s madness — and both performed their roles sincerely and beautifully.

In special appearances and supporting cast, Jimmy Sheirgill appears as Preet’s overprotective brother, constantly holding a gun and maintaining a serious expression, which adds to the humour. Additionally, actors like Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, and Mona Roy also contribute with small but entertaining roles that strengthen the second half.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Direction and Technical Aspects

David Dhawan once again proves that he is the king of commercial, light-hearted family entertainment. Instead of chasing trends, he relies on his old and tested ‘Dhawan formula’. The cinematography and overall look of the film are quite grand and colourful, which is pleasing to the eye.

A major plus point of the film is its background score and use of old songs. As soon as a hit like ‘Chunari Chunari’ plays, nostalgia fills the theatre and fits perfectly with the film’s mood.

However, there are also some major technical shortcomings. While the first half feels slow and stretched, even the entertaining second half feels unnecessarily long by the time it reaches the climax, making it seem as though the makers are dragging it out. Additionally, the film still relies on body-shaming and toilet humour, such as naming an overweight character ‘Tiny’ just for jokes. This feels outdated and lazy in writing and could have been avoided.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Verdict

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is not a film that will change cinema or leave you with a deep message. It is a typical old-school commercial masala entertainer that works only on one condition: that you leave your brain at home before entering the theatre.

Although the first half is quite weak and the film is overly long, the madness of the second half, Varun Dhawan’s strong performance, and the entertaining confusion save it from sinking.

If you simply want to laugh this weekend without any logic and are a fan of David Dhawan’s style of cinema, this film will not disappoint you.

3 out of 5 stars for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer out: Varun Dhawan dives into full-blown brainrot chaos | Watch

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