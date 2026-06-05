Annamalai resigns from BJP: Why 'Singham's' departure is a major blow to the party's Tamil Nadu ambitions

New Delhi:

Following days of speculations, K Annamalai's association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended on Friday after party's national president Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation. Annamalai, a chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, will address a press conference at noon to announce his future plans.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party," the saffron party said in a release.

The development comes a day after Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nabin in Delhi. Reportedly, Annamalai was asked by the BJP top brass to reconsider his decision.

Annamalai's association with BJP

Annamalai joined the BJP is 2020 after quitting as an IPS officer. Referred to as 'Singham' by his supporters, the former IPS officer was made BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief in 2021, as he succeeded L Murugam, who was made a union minister.

Since then, Annamalai's stature kept increasing in the BJP. Under his leadership, the BJP also ended its ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), only to realign with it for the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Why is it a setback for BJP?

Annamalai worked extremely hard on the ground, helping the BJP increase its influence and presence at the grassroot level in the coastal state. It was because of him that the AIADMK quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Ultimately, his hardwork paid off and the BJP's vote share in Tamil Nadu crossed 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; though it did not convert into seats, the party received over 48 lakh votes in the state on its own for the first time. The BJP was also a runner-up on its own on 59 assembly segments, which was itself an achievement for the saffron party.

This was significant as Tamil Nadu has been a state that has always opposed the BJP.

But after the BJP failed to win a single seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the saffron party rejoined hands with the AIADMK. The AIADMK had reportedly set a condition for the BJP for its return to NDA: remove Annamalai as saffron party's state unit chief. This demand was ultimately accepted by BJP and Annamalai was replaced by Nainar Nagendran.

This left Annamalai disappointed and he didn't even contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Annamalai largely stayed away from election campaigning, but noted that everything was fine with the BJP leadership.

But earlier this month, speculations were once again being made that he might quit the BJP after posters were put up at prominent locations in Chennai and Coimbatore, hailing the "Singham" as "Thalaivar" (leader) and "Fearless mind".

According to reports, Annamalai pointed that BJP's alliance with AIADMK didn't help the former, as its vote share reduced from 11 per cent in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to just 3 per cent in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. He reportedly told the party that he wanted an cordinal resignation, but BJP leadership asked him to reconsider his decision.

However, Annamalai was firm on his decision to leave the party. Reports suggest Annamalai is considering launching a movement first and then a party, and he will also contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu elections. But his departure is a huge setback for the BJP, and it now remains to be seen how the saffron party fills the void that remains after the former IPS officer's resignation.

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