Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad now has 10 Lakhs followers on Koo app

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad now has 10 Lakhs followers.

Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad recently crossed 1 million followers on Koo, India’s micro-blogging platform. Ravi Shankar Prasad is the current Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics & Information Technology and Communications portfolios in the Government of India. He joined Koo in August 2020 after Koo was declared a winner under the AatmaNirbhar App Challenge.

He has been one of the early adopters of the platform and has garnered the 1 million followers mark within 9 months of being on Koo. Ravi Shankar Prasad has been on Twitter since November 2013 (almost 7.5 years) and has garnered 4.8 Million followers over these 7.5 years – that’s almost 650,000 followers per year.

While he’s crossed 1 million on Koo within just 9 months. Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder of Koo, commented that they created Koo because they wanted to democratize voice and enable a larger population in India to express themselves in a language of their choice. They are very happy to have Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the platform, as a part of their journey, and see him share his thoughts with fellow citizens in multiple Indian languages.

He’s crossed 1 Million followers within a few months and he is sure that his followership on Koo will cross his followership elsewhere in a much shorter span than it did on other global social platforms. Many users that connect with him here don’t have accounts on other social media platforms. They are sure they value tremendously from the daily updates he posts here.

An active member of the Koo community, he posts important information on the recent policies, details about different initiatives and schemes run by the government. He is seen Kooing in Hindi as well as English. He’s been at the forefront of encouraging a culture of sharing opinions in multiple languages, especially in the mother tongue.