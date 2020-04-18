Kisan Rath app launched by Agriculture Ministry to help farmers, traders to connect with transporters

Image Source : PTI/FILE Kisan Rath app launched

The Agriculture Ministry has announced the launch of a new mobile application for the farmers. The all-new Kisan Rath app is available for all Android users via the Google Play Store. The application will basically connect farmers and traders to a network of more than 5 lakh trucks and 20,000 tractors.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, the app will help all the farmers and traders who are in need of vehicles to move the produced goods. There are multiple types of transports available. With the primary transport, the goods can be moved from the farm to the mandis, local warehouses or the collection centres of farmer producer organisations.

As for the secondary transport, it can be used to move goods from the local mandis to intra-and inter-State mandis, processing units, railway stations, warehouses or wholesalers. Moreover, there are transports with refrigerators also available.

In order to help farmers and transporters use the application with ease, the app even brings support for the Hindi language.

“It will be a stepping stone towards the provision of timely transportation service at competitive rates for farmers and traders, besides achieving a reduction in food wastage,” said a Ministry statement.

