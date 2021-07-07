Jio users can now check COVID-19 vaccine-related information via WhatsApp chatbot

Follow us on Jio offers COVID-19 vaccine-related information via WhatsApp chatbot.

Reliance Jio has launched a new facility for its users that provides information regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability through the WhatsApp chatbot. The chatbot replies as a Personal Jio Assistant and enables people to look for Covid vaccine availability, without the hassle of a one-time password (OTP) to refresh the session.

The Jio chatbot helps users with relevant information about coronavirus vaccination. Here’s everything you should know about the Reliance Jio vaccine availability chatbot.

Jio vaccine availability chatbot: How to get vaccination-related information via WhatsApp

The service is available on the following number- 7000770007. Save the number and then send a 'Hi' Now, the chatbot will display some basic user details such as active plan, data balance for the day and hyperlinked 'Main Menu' option. Tap on the 'Main Menu' option. Now, select the 'COVID vaccine and info' option. Once a user selects this option, the chatbot confirms to either find vaccination centres or other vaccine-related details. Now, tap on the 'Find Vaccine Centres’ option. Once selected, a user can refresh the vaccine centre and availability search by posting 'pincode' in the chat and then typing the pincode of the area.

Surprisingly, the chatbot works for users on other mobile networks as well for vaccine-related information, following a similar procedure. The chatbot seeks verification of the user before providing account-related information if accessed from a non-Jio network or an unregistered number.