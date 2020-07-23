Thursday, July 23, 2020
     
Jabra introduces Elite 45h on-ear headphones in India: Price, features and more

Jabra says the product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50 hours battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge

New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2020 11:35 IST
Image Source : JABRA

Jabra Elite 45h headphones

Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra on Wednesday launched Elite 45h on-ear headphones in India for Rs 9,999. The headphones aim to offer a long battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge and with the fast-charging capabilities, one can get up to 10 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging, said the company.

"The product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50 hours battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge," said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC Jabra.

The device features Jabra MySound to optimise and personalise sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles. The headphones offer one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant as well as support Bluetooth 5.0.

The speakers enable music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around so one can enjoy crystal clear calls. The product will be available in copper black colour on Amazon.in from August 6, said the company.

