Best Jio, Airtel prepaid recharge plans to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar

Jio, Airtel prepaid recharge plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

IPL 2020 has just kicked off and this time around it is taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people cannot go to watch the match live. However, with the advancing technology, people can now watch the match live using their smartphone. And to do this, the users will require an active internet connection. This is why, Jio and Airtel have come up with plans for the IPL fans.

Here’s a list of best Airtel and Jio plans that you can use to watch IPL 2020 live on Disney+ Hotstar on your smartphone:

Airtel Rs 448 plan

Airtel has announced the launch of the Rs. 448 plan that brings a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Alongside the free plan subscription, the plan offers 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days. During that period, the users will also get unlimited voice calls.

Airtel Rs 599 plan

Apart from the Rs. 448 plan, the telecom giant also has the Rs. 599 plan on offer for the cricket fans out there. With the Rs. 599 prepaid plan, the company offers an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The company also offers 2GB of high-speed per day, unlimited voice calls and other benefits. The validity of the pack has been set for 56 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 401 plan

Reliance Jio is also offering exciting plans for the IPL fever. The telecom operator has launched the Rs. 401 prepaid recharge plan that brings Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. As for the plan benefits, the company offers 3GB of high-speed data each day, unlimited voice calls and more for 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 598 plan

Lastly, we have Rs. 598 plan from Jio that also brings the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription where you can watch live IPL 2020 matches and more. The plan also brings 2GB of high-speed alongside unlimited voice calls for 56 days.

