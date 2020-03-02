Infinix set to unveil S5 Pro smartphone in India on March 6

Image Source : IANS Infinix S5 Pro to have a pop-up selfie snapper

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings that sells smartphones under the brand name Infinix is planning to launch its latest device in India in the sub-Rs 10,000 category on March 6.

This device would be called Infinix S5 Pro and would feature a 16MP pop-up selfie camera along with a 48MP rear camera in a bid to disrupt India's affordable smartphone market, sources told IANS.

The new phone will have a 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen. The device may also come with Infinix OS XOS 6.0 dolphin based on Android 10. This is going to be the first launch of the year for Infinix.

The smartphone maker had a successful year in 2019 with as many as nine launches including its popular Hot series. According to the leaked images of the yet-to-be-launched phone, the S5 Pro appears to be a promising device in the sub-Rs 10,000 category.

Entering the Indian smartphone market in 2017, Infinix has always packaged its mobile phones with the latest features, attractive colours, and powerful batteries.

Contributing to the government's "Make in India" initiative, the company manufactures its devices at its facility in Noida. Infinix retails its smartphones on Flipkart.

Latest technology reviews, news and more