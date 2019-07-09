Image Source : TWITTER/HUAWEI MOBILE Huawei Mate X poster spotted in Chinese shop

Ahead of the official release, a store in China was spotted displaying a poster promoting Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X which would also be among its first with 5G connectivity.

The poster does not list any dates, but it hints that the launch is near, news portal GSM Arena reported on Monday.

The President of Huawei's Product Division said in an interview earlier this month that the Huawei Mate X would be available in China in late July or early August.

In terms of specifications, the device houses the latest Leica cameras, supporting advanced imaging features to date.

The foldable design lets the camera system play the role of both front and rear cameras. When folded, the HUAWEI Mate X shows a view finder on both sides so even the subjects in the frame can contribute to the creative process, the company said earlier.

As Huawei's first 5G smartphone, the Mate X runs on the Balong 5000 chipset, which is the world's first multi-mode 5G processor with 7nm process and thus supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with a single chip.

With its "Falcon Wing Mechanical" hinge, when unfolded, the 6.6-inch dual display panel transforms into an 8-inch tablet that is only 5.4-mm thick.

It features a high-capacity 4500mAh battery supporting the world's fastest 55W "HUAWEI SuperCharge".

In just 30 minutes, the technology can charge the battery to 85 per cent.

