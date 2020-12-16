Applied for HSRP, colour-coded sticker online? Here’s how you can track your order

Image Source : BOOKMYHSRP HSRP and colour-coded stickers are now mandatory in India.

HSRP and colour-coded stickers have become mandatory for all vehicles in India. If they are not installed, the vehicle owner can be fined heavily. While HSRP is mandatory all over India, colour-coded stickers are still being tested just for Delhi registered vehicles.

The online booking of the HSRP and colour-coded stickers can be done via the BookMyHSRP website. If you have already applied for one, here’s how you can track your order:

Head over to bookmyhsrp.com. Click on ‘Track your order’ option on top. Enter your order number, vehicle registration number and the given captcha. Now click on the search option.

Upon clicking on search, one will get all the information about the order status. In case you are still unaware of HSRP and colour-coded stickers, here's everything you need to know:

What is HSRP?

HSRP or high-security registration plates are registration plates for your vehicles that are issued by the government. The plates are made up of aluminium and are affixed using non-reusable locks. This means that the plats are not easy to replace. Further, the plate comprises a hot-stamped chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra in blue colour on the top left corner. This hologram depicts that the registration plate is genuine.

Moving ahead, there is also a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) printed on the bottom left corner. Lastly, HSRP also includes an inscription of the text "INDIA" at a 45-degree angle on the numbers and letters.

What is a colour coded sticker?

Colour coded fuel stickers have been made mandatory only for the vehicles registered in India. It is available for only three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The sticker simply depicts whether the vehicle runs on Petrol, Diesel, CNG or electricity.