Applied for HSRP, colour-coded sticker online? Here’s how you can track your order

HSRP and colour-coded stickers have become mandatory for all vehicles in India. If they are not installed, the vehicle owner can be fined heavily. While HSRP is mandatory all over India, colour-coded stickers are still being tested just for Delhi registered vehicles.The online booking of the HSRP and colour-coded stickers can be done via the BookMyHSRP website. If you have already applied for one, here’s how you can track your order:
- Head over to bookmyhsrp.com.
- Click on ‘Track your order’ option on top.
- Enter your order number, vehicle registration number and the given captcha.
- Now click on the search option.
Upon clicking on search, one will get all the information about the order status. In case you are still unaware of HSRP and colour-coded stickers, here's everything you need to know:
What is HSRP?
HSRP or high-security registration plates are registration plates for your vehicles that are issued by the government. The plates are made up of aluminium and are affixed using non-reusable locks. This means that the plats are not easy to replace. Further, the plate comprises a hot-stamped chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra in blue colour on the top left corner. This hologram depicts that the registration plate is genuine.
Moving ahead, there is also a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) printed on the bottom left corner. Lastly, HSRP also includes an inscription of the text "INDIA" at a 45-degree angle on the numbers and letters.
What is a colour coded sticker?
Colour coded fuel stickers have been made mandatory only for the vehicles registered in India. It is available for only three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The sticker simply depicts whether the vehicle runs on Petrol, Diesel, CNG or electricity.