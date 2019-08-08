Hotstar VIP subscription and Premium membership: Offers, plans and everything you need to know

Image Source : TWITTER/HOTSTARTWEETS Hotstar subscription What does Hotstar Membership Premium mean and how to watch Hotstar Live Streaming, cricket, movies, cricket, news Today Online in, all you need to know

Hotstar, one of the most popular streaming channel has been a prime source for viewing content in India online. India has seen internet penetration increase in the last couple of years, wherein many local layers apart from several global streaming companies have come to India. Hotstar from Star India group is one of the prime sources where users watch content online. Hotstar offers movies, shows and more for free whereas some content is restricted for 'Premium' subscribers.

Also, read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 5,100mAh battery launched in India

Hotstar lately also introduced a VIP subscription for users, which is the second subscription after Premium subscription. The Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 365 that includes access to a few Hindi entertainment channels and some sports channels. This happens to be the cheapest annual subscription in the internet streaming industry by which users can get access to live sports like IPL and more.

In case you are looking for a Hotstar subscription, but are confused between VIP subscription and Premium subscription, here is everything you need to know.

What is Hotstar VIP subscription?

The Hotstar VIP subscription is for Rs 365 per annum that offers an ad-free content viewing experience along with access to certain movies and shows that are not free.

What does Hotstar VIP subscription offer?

With Hotstar VIP subscription, users get an ad-free experience, just like Premium subscriptions. Hotstar VIP subscription allows the users access to Premier League, live broadcast of cricket and Formula 1. The VIP subscription also offers access to the latest Indian TV shows every day at 6 am and watch new movie premieres, as it comes with access to Hotstar Special content.

What are the things that Hotstar VIP doesn't offer?

Users with Hotstar VIP subscription won't get access to uncut Hollywood movies as well as American TV shows from National Geographic, HOOQ, HBO, FOXLife and other English channels.

What kind of users should be getting Hotstar VIP subscription?

In case you are a cricket lover and looking out for something that is not expensive and aren't concerned about Hollywood movies and American shows, then you should get the VIP subscription ideally.

What is Hotstar Premium membership?

With Hotstar premium membership users get access to all premium titles that are there on the platform. Other than premium titles, users also get access to all Cricket, Premier League, Tennis, F1 and other Live sports. The premium membership includes two plans of Rs 999 annually and Rs 299 monthly plan.

What does the premium catalogue include?

The Hotstar Premium users will get access to all premium English shows and movies along with the continuous addition to the extensive premium catalogue. It also comes with Hindi and regional movies access for premium members.

Can the Hotstar service be used outside India?

The Hotstar service can be viewed on Desktop web, iOS, Android and Living room devices that will only be available in India.

Also, read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition announced