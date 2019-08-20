Hotstar Premium and VIP Subscriptions: Price, features and offers you need to know

With smart TV costing less and other gadgets like Chromecast and Firestick becoming increasingly popular, we are witnessing a boom in online streaming platforms. Suddenly, we find everyone around us talking about Hotstar and Netflix subscriptions. As a result not only global but so many Indian streaming companies have started operations in the country. Hotstar, one of the biggest and popular streaming channels from Star India group, is gaining ground among Indian viewers for TV content online. They have a mix bag where they offer some shows and movies for free while some are restricted for 'Premium' subscribers. Now, they have launched a VIP subscription.

Hotstar subscriptions

The VIP subscription is the second subscription from Hotstar. The VIP subscription costs Rs 365 and has some Sports and Hindi entertainment channels. There could be some confusion regarding which subscription to opt for. Check the difference between the two subscriptions:

What is Hotstar VIP subscription or plan?

The Hotstar VIP subscription is the newest paid subscription launched by Hotstar that offers an ad-free experience in Rs 365. It also lets users access selected shows and movies that's in the paid category.

VIP plan Offer details

Hotstar VIP – Rs 365/year

Gives access to Live Sports, including Cricket, Premier League & Formula. Also provides access to the latest episodes of Indian TV Shows at 6 AM everyday, new Indian Movie Premieres and Exclusive Hotstar Specials

What you don't get with the VIP subscription

VIP subscription will NOT give you access to uncut Hollywood movies and American TV shows from HBO, HOOQ, FOXLife, National Geographic and other English channels.

Who should buy the Hotstar VIP subscription?

If you want to watch live cricket matches on the move during the upcoming cricket season, then the VIP subscription is an ideal choice. If you like to binge on TV shows and don't bother about Hollywood movies and American TV shows, the VIP subscription makes better sense.

Is upgrading from VIP to Premium possible?

According to Hotstar website, you can upgrade from Hotstar VIP to Hotstar Premium Annual by paying the difference. Do this from My Account on supported app versions.

