Honor launches Watch GS Pro, Watch ES in India: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : HONOR Watch GS Pro, Watch ES

Smartphone brand Honor on Thursday expanded its wearable portfolio in India with two new smartwatches -- Watch ES and Watch GS Pro. The Honor Watch ES (meteorite black variant) will be available on Amazon from October 17 midnight onwards during the Great Indian Festival for Rs 7,499. For Amazon Prime members, the sale will start from October 16.

The Honor Watch GS Pro (midnight black colour variant) will be available on Flipkart as the Big Billion Days Specials. The rugged smartwatch will be sold from October 16 midnight onwards for Rs 17,999. For Flipkart's early access members, the sale will start from October 15.

"With these two new additions -- Watch ES and Watch GS Pro -- we are confident of yet again meeting the customers' expectations and replicating the success story in the India market," Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said in a statement.

The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED Touch Display and 70 per cent Screen-to-Body Ratio. The smartwatch comes with 200+ watch faces, personalised and customisable, and always-on display options. The Watch ES has 12 animated workout Courses and 44 animated exercise moves that help users to meet their fitness goals at the convenience of their home.

Enabled with SpO2 Monitor, the smartwatch allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. The smartwatch is also enabled with a 24/7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, supported by the optimized optical path and monitoring algorithms that can alert users of elevated or abnormal results.

Meanwhile, Honor Watch GS Pro is equipped with SpO2 monitor, TuRelax Stress monitor, TruSleep and 24x7 TruSeen 4.0 Heart Rate Monitor, for better health monitoring and tracking. The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset and comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels.

The Watch GS Pro with 14 Types of MIL-STD-810G tests aims to withstand extreme conditions, including temperature-humidity-altitude resistance, salt spray, sand resistance and humidity resistance.

With the help of a 5ATM water-resistant and 6-axis sensor, the smartwatch can record numerous types of data such as trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, duration, calories burnt, heart rate, stride frequency, cumulative elevation and maximum oxygen uptake, when you are running, hiking and doing a triathlon.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage