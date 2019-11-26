Honor V30, V30 Pro with Kirin 990 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

Honor View 30 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back.

Honor has finally launched its first 5G smartphone in China. The new Huawei V30 and V30 Pro are here to succeed the Honor V20. The smartphones are powered by the latest Kirin 990 processors, which brings 5G support on board. Other key features of the phone include 40MP triple-camera setup, punch-hole display, EMUI 10 and much more.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor V30 and V30 Pro feature a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with fullHD+ display. The Honor V30 comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage. The V30 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage with 8GB of RAM.

While the Honor V30 is powered by the Kirin 990 processor, the V30 Pro comes equipped with the Kirin 5G chipset. This means that the regular V30 depends on balong5000 chip for 5G connectivity. The devices run on Google’s Android 10 operating system with EMUI 10 layered on top of it. Both the smartphones are backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

As for the optics, the Honor V30 series features triple-camera setups at the back. While the V30 gets a 40MP+8MP+8MP setup, the Pro variant steps ahead with a 40MP+8MP+12MP setup. Upfront, both the flagship smartphones feature a dual-camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Honor V30 is available for a starting price of RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,500) whereas the V30 Pro starts at RMB 3,899 (roughly Rs. 39,600).