Hike messaging app brings special Love Aaj Kal HikeMoji stickers: Here's how you can use them

Hike Sticker Chat app to bring special HikeMoji stickers for an upcoming Bollywood movie.

Hike Sticker Chat app continues to excite its customers by launching new stickers for the things trending around. The company has now collaborated with an upcoming Bollywood movie called Love Aaj Kal. The cast of the movie includes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and so does the new HikeMoji sticker pack on the Hike app. HikeMoji basically allows users to create their funniest most expressive self and these HikeMojis will now be getting the faces of the Bollywood stars, Sara and Kartik.

In addition to the new HikeMojis, the company has also added related stickers with quotes from the upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. As the movie is releasing on February 14, the hype is now at its peak. The users can now enjoy sharing these stickers with their loved ones and they can not only relate to these stickers but also keep building the excitement about the upcoming movie.

While the entertainment side of the new stickers is exciting, the technology side is also quite intriguing. Currently, Hike is one of the very few apps to feature Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for local languages at a mass scale. The Indian company recently added HikeMoji support to its app to offer a tailored experience to the users. HikeMoji allows users to choose from various components, which come integrated with hyperlocal clothing, hairstyles and accessories.

Hike is aiming at making the chatting experience of an average user better than ever. The company is creating unique products at the intersection of Art, AI, Product, Design and Engineering. Hike recently teased its upcoming social product called HikeLand, which is aimed to transform shared online experiences.