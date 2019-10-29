Google search bids adieu to Flash content

Google will stop flash content support on its platform

Google has announced it will stop supporting Flash content in its Search and with that, an era on the internet is inching closer to its end. The Internet prepares to bid a complete farewell to the multimedia software platform next year.

Google informed if the web pages have Flash content, Google will ignore that and Search will also stop indexing standalone SWF files.

Google engineering manager Dong-Hwi Lee highlighted, in a blog post on Monday, how ubiquitous Flash once was -- the Flash runtime was installed 500 million times in the second half of 2013.

"Flash was the answer to the boring static web, with rich animations, media, and actions. It was a prolific technology that inspired many new content creators on the web. It was everywhere," Lee added.

In the lates 90s and early 2000s, entry of Adobe Flash player changed the web viewing experience completely. Boring monotonous websites were turned into more appealing sites with Flash Player features and played in key role in shaping today's web viewing experience

Earlier in 2017, Adobe announced it would stop supporting the once-prolific technology and Google said it would remove Flash completely from the Chrome web browser by the end of 2020.

Flash is already disabled by default in the majority of browsers, and full support should be removed by the end of next year. On the Chrome version 76, Flash is already disabled by default. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla have also announced their plans for retiring Flash in their respective browsers.