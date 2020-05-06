Google introduces new Podcasts Manager tool: Here's how to works

Podcasts Manager will ensure podcasts reach people

Google has introduced a new tool called Podcasts Manager that will help podcasters gain insight into the evolving habits of listeners so they can better understand their audiences and reach them across company products. With Podcasts Manager, people can make sure your show is available to millions of Google Podcasts listeners through a simple verification process.

"Within the tool, you can access metrics to understand how engagement with your show evolves over time and see activity for recent episodes," Google said in a statement late Tuesday.

This includes retention analytics which helps podcasters better understand where people tune in — and when they drop off — along with listening duration, minutes played and more. They can export the data and plug it into their own analysis tools.

Podcasts Manager also provides anonymized device analytics that shows what percentage of the audience listens on phones, tablets, desktop computers and smart speakers.

"This data can help podcasters better understand and respond to changing listening behaviour," said Google.

