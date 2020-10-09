Google Pixel 4a India pricing revealed; Will be available to buy via Flipkart on October 16

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Pixel 4a in Just Black

Google recently revealed the Pixel 4a, following which it announced the launch date for the smartphone in India. Now, Google India has announced the pricing details of the mid-range Pixel smartphone in the country. Read on to know how much the new Pixel 4a will be priced at.

Pixel 4a India price revealed

The Pixel 4a will be available for purchase as part of its first sale via Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 31,999 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 via the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will also commence on the same day. The announcement was made via Google India's Twitter handle. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart.

In addition to this, the new Nest Audio smart speaker (which was launched alongside the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G) is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999. However, there is no word on whether or not the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will make it to India.

You asked and we answered. Introducing the new Google Pixel 4a.



Available on Flipkart from October 16, 2020: https://t.co/AsRbjmmaGP pic.twitter.com/h5GCZaDrO1 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 9, 2020

For those who have forgotten, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, the device gets a single 12.2MP rear camera and LED flash arranged in a square-shaped module. The front has an 8MP shooter. The device supports various camera feature such as the Portrait mode, Night Sight, astrophotography, HDR+, and more.

It gets its fuel from a 3,140mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging and adaptive battery support. The smartphone runs Android 10. With a polycarbonate body, the device gets M3/T4 HAC Rating, two mics, stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, a 3,4mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. As for connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, Google Cast, and a single SIM card slot.

Additionally, the Pixel 4a comes in a single Just Black colour.

