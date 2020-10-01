Google will launch Pixel 4a in India on October 17; Will be available via Flipkart

Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 4a launching in India this month

Google launched the new Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G last night along with a couple of more products. While both these devices aren't reaching the Indian shores, we at least know the Pixel 4a (launched in August) is. And now, we have an official date as revealed by Google itself. Read on to know when the Pixel phone is launching in the country.

Pixel 4a India launch

Google, as a reply to a Twitter user, confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 4a in India. The smartphone is set to launch in the country on October 17 and will be available via Flipkart. The e-commerce site also has a micro-page for the Pixel 4a. However, the listing doesn't reveal the launch date.

For those who have forgotten, the Pixel 4a was launched in August as a successor to the Pixel 3a and as another member of the Pixel 4 series. It falls in the mid-range category and comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch hole in the top left corner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the device gets a single rear camera, arranged in a square module. The module comprises a 12.2MP main camera that supports Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection and OIS+EIS and LED flash. The front camera is rated at 8MP with fixed focus. The device supports various camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night Sight, astrophotography, HDR+, and the ability to send media via the viewfinder in the camera app.

With a polycarbonate body, the Pixel 4a is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging and adaptive battery support and runs Android 10. It comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, 2 mics, M3/T4 HAC Rating, and a Titan M chip for security. It has a single Just Black colour option.

While we don't have a word on the Pixel 4a's Indian pricing, it could fall under Rs. 30,000 as hinted by the $349 US pricing.

To recall, Google has recently revealed the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a 5G, the Nest Audio smart speaker, and the new Chromecast with Google TV UI.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage