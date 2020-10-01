Google officially introduces Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Google TV, new Chromecast, Nest Audio: All you need to know

Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G

Google has just hosted its much-talked-about 'Night In' online event and launched its new hardware products for 2020. The list includes the new Pixel smartphones -- the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. The company has also unveiled Google TV for you to access online content, the all-new Chromecast, and the new Nest Audio smart speaker. Read on to know all about the new Google hardware products.

Google Pixel 5 Features, Specifications, Price

The Pixel 5 is Google's successor to the Pixel 4 with 5G support and redefines Google's flagship devices. With a 100% recyclable aluminium body, it sports a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. It display supports an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, HDR, and the Always-on-Display feature. It is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there are two camera arranged in a square camera setup at the back. The camera module includes a 12.2MP main camera with dual-pixel phase detection and OIS+EIS and a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 107-degree field of view. There is an 8MP front camera with fixed. The device gets camera features such as the portrait mode, Portrait Light, Night Sight, Night Sight in portrait mode, HDR+, and more.

It gets its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Qi wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It runs Android 11 and comes equipped with USB Type-C port, M4/T3 HAC Rating, stereo speakers, 3 microphones, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Titan M chip for security, and water resistance. It comes in Just Black and Sorta Sage colours.

The Pixel 5 retails at $699 (around Rs. 51,422) and is now up for pre-orders in the US. It will be available to buy on October 15 in Japan and in November in other countries.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Features, Specifications, Price

The Pixel 4a 5G is another variant of the Pixel 4a that was launched recently. The main highlight of the device is the 5G support it comes with. With a polycarbonate unibody, it features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display supports HDR and Always-on-Display function. It also is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide lens) arranged in a square-shaped camera module. The primary camera supports dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, along with EIS. The front camera stands at 8MP with fixed focus. It supports camera features such as Portrait Light, Night Sight in portrait mode, HDR+, It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Android 11. Additionally, it supports USB Type-C port, M3/T4 HAC Rating, stereo speakers, 2 mics, a 3.5mm audio jack, and comes in two colours: Just Black and Clearly White.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499 (around Rs. 36,700) and will be available to buy in Japan, starting October 15 and in November in other countries.

Google TV, New Chromecast

The company has introduced the new Google TV for users to access online content from popular video-streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It comes with the all-new Chromecast dongle to watch, which competes with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The Chromecast comes with 4K HDR support, a remote control, and support for Google Assistant. The Chromecast allows you to personalise your experience, supports Google apps and services, and will provide 6 months of Netflix for $89.99 (around Rs. 6,620).

It comes in Snow, Sunrise and Sky colour options. It is priced at $49.99 (around Rs. 3,677) and will be initially available for users in the US.

Google Nest Audio

Google has also launched the Nest Audio smart speaker. The smart speaker produces 50% more bass and 75% more volume as compared to the Google Home. It comes with support for Google Assistant. The smart speaker supports room-filling sounds and can two Nest Audios can be paired for stereo sounds. It comes with support for smart home devices and comes with privacy support.

The new Google smart speaker comes with a price tag of $99 (around Rs. 7,283) and has five colour options, namely, Charcoal, Chalk, Sand, Sage, and Sky.

