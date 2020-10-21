Google will print images from Google Photos and deliver at your doorstep

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Google Photos will be delivered as physical photos

Google has added new ways to print your photos with same-day printing in the US where the users can get 10 high-quality photo prints delivered to their homes every month. The premium print series will be available for $6.99 per month, including shipping and before tax.

"You'll get 10 high-quality photo prints delivered to your door every month, so you can decorate your home with important memories, create a scrapbook or share with a loved one," Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

The premium print series will start rolling out later this month in the US and people can order same-day prints, canvas prints or photo books (now with up to 140 pages). The premium print series uses machine learning to suggest 10 recent photos to print.

"You can edit your photo selection, choose a matte or glossy finish or add a border before your photos ship each month. You can also easily skip a month or cancel the service," Google informed.

The users can turn photos into postcards, perfect for mailing a memory to a loved one.

"Starting today, you can now order 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10 photo prints through Google Photos for same-day pickup at Walgreens. This nearly doubles the total number of stores available for same-day prints," the company said.

