Google Photos latest bug caused app to share videos with strangers: Here's what happened

Google Photos bug shared videos to strangers.

Google Photos recently encountered a new bug where some users' videos were exported to the archives of strangers. As the company claims it was a technical issue, they did roll out emails to the affected users. While the issue was reported back in November, the company took its own sweet time of around two months to report about the bug to the users.

IndiaTV News reached out to Google and as a response, the company said, "We are notifying people about a bug that may have affected users who used Google Takeout to export their Google Photos content between November 21 and November 25. These users may have received either an incomplete archive or videos—not photos—that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened.”

As mentioned above, the issue took place back in November last year and this happened between the 21st and the 25th. The affected users were the people who requested a data export through the Google Takeout service. In the road to accepting their mistake, Google even said that one or more videos might be affected by the issue.

Google has also accepted that the data downloaded during those five days might be incomplete or even include videos of strangers. Also, if you have not used the Google Takeout service during those days, you are most likely safe from the bug. However, if you did perform an export during those five days, it is highly recommended to delete the earlier file and take another export.

