Google Meet users can now use custom backgrounds: Here's how it works

Google Meet has become a popular video calling platform especially since the time of the coronavirus pandemic. During these difficult times, most of us have been working from home and attending all briefings or meetings via apps like Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. With the increasing number of the user base, the platforms faced a tough fight against each other. In order to tighten the gap, Google has introduced the popular custom backgrounds feature.

Google made the official announcement via a blog post. The company has claimed that the custom backgrounds feature will work on ChromeOS as well as on the Google Chrome browser on Windows and Mac. The users will not require to download any special software or extension in order to enable this feature. The feature is soon expected to arrive on the Android and iOS version of the Google Meet app.

According to the Google blog post, the feature is currently rolling out for Google Meet Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise for Education and non-profit customers. The feature will also be available for users with personal Google accounts. While the feature will work all the aforementioned plans, the users will not be able to upload their own image as background in meetings organized by Education customers.

Here’s how you can change your background in Google Meet

In order to change the background before a call begins, head over to Google Meet > select a meeting > Change Background

One can also change the background during a call by clicking on the More option and tgen clicking on the Change Background option.

