Image Source : PIXABAY/TUMISU Google Maps stay safe feature to alert users if cab drivers deviate from route

Google Maps announced its India first feature called Stay Safer that alerts Android users travelling in public vehicles like taxis or auto rickshaws. In case the driver deviates from designated drop route for 500 metres, the phone would buzz with a prominent notification alerting the user about the deviation and alert the cab-hailing service to the near and dear ones, as well as cops.

Also, read: Google's sister company Sidewalk to build a smart city in Canada

If the drivers deviate from more than 0.5km from the suggested route on Google Maps, the user's phone would buzz backed with a prominent notification that can be tapped to see where they are in comparison to the original route.

Google Maps product manager Amanda Bishop said, "Through our extensive research across India, we found that a lot of people limit their mobility due to safety-related concerns. To address this, we are launching this India-first feature".

By searching for your destinations and getting directions, users can select the 'Stay Safer' option and 'Get off-route alerts' option.

The 'Stay Safer' feature has been tested exclusively in India that would allow users to choose and share the live trip with friends and family, direct from the screen for them to know and track the journey.

As if now it's unclear if users in other parts of the world would get this feature or not.

Google has constantly been updating the Maps with a plethora of features that include speedometer and support for showing radar locations.

Google has also launched three new public transport feature that includes live train status that helps Map users in ten of the largest cities in India to see bus travel time to see live traffic, followed with live train status of Indian Railways with mixed mode commute suggestions that also combine auto-rickshaw and public transport.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Lenovo announces made to order service in India for true factory-built custom PC