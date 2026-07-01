BMC suspends garden department official after tree falls on school van in Chembur incident killing 1

New Delhi:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Jagdish Bhoir, Assistant Garden Superintendent of the M West Ward following a fatal incident in Chembur where a tree fell on a school van and claimed the life of a student. The incident took place on June 30 near Diamond Garden on 11th Road in Chembur, when a peepal tree suddenly collapsed onto a school van belonging to Universal School, Tilak Nagar.

Official suspended over alleged negligence

Bhoir was suspended after findings suggested possible negligence in tree maintenance and supervision.

Officials said the suspension was ordered by the Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) after preliminary investigation flagged lapses in duty. The BMC has confirmed that the suspension will remain in force until the completion of a detailed departmental inquiry.

11-year-old killed

An 11-year-old student lost his life and four others were injured when a peepal tree fell on a school bus on June 30th. The incident occurred around 2.58 pm near a building on Road No. 11 when the tree suddenly collapsed onto a bus carrying 12 students of Universal High School.

Fire brigade teams and emergency responders rushed to the location immediately after the incident. Rescue teams worked to pull out all 12 children from the bus, including two students who were trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

Officials had to cut through the fallen tree to rescue those stuck inside. Five injured students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said four were stable, while 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, who suffered critical injuries, was declared dead at around 4.30 pm.

Residents allege ignored complaints

Local residents claimed they had repeatedly warned civic authorities about the risk posed by old and weak trees in the area. They alleged that despite earlier complaints seeking trimming or removal of dangerous trees, no action was taken.

Some residents also said a similar incident had occurred earlier, raising concerns over repeated safety lapses.

Mumbai rains

The incident took place amid heavy rains and thunderstorms in Mumbai following the onset of the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the city, warning of heavy rainfall and lightning at isolated places.

The city had recorded moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning, with the eastern suburbs receiving the highest rainfall.

Also Read: 11-year-old student killed, four injured as tree falls on school bus in Mumbai's Chembur