Gizmore Gizfit 901 fitness band and Gizfit 902 fitness watch launched in India

Gizmore, the smart accessory brand has set its foot in the fitness category to unveil a range of Gizfits that include Gizfit 901 fitness band and Gizfit 902 fitness watch. Both the Gizfit 901 and Gizfit 902 come in two colour variants of black and red.

Gizfit 901 fitness band

The Gizfit fitness band comes with a heart rate sensor interface that can monitor Heart-rate, sleep and Blood pressure. It comes with an IPS colour screen provided with HD experience, reject and answer calls, wrist movement turn on display and three-time display user interface option. Other features include a 0.96inch TFT display, IP 67 waterproof level and 4.0V Bluetooth. It is powered by a Realtek8762 chip with 3.7V/90mAh battery. The fitness band also clicks pictures when you shake it and also helps find the phone via anti-lost functionality.

Gizfit 902 Fitness watch

The Gizfit 902 fitness watch comes with three user interface time display and is powered by Realtek8762 chipset along with 42kb+84kb memory. It comes with added features like blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep and blood pressure along with heart rate monitor. Other features include IP67 waterproof, stopwatch and more. It is capable of clicking pictures on shaking it.

Price

The Gizfit 901 fitness band is priced at Rs 1299 and will be available starting July 22nd, while the Gizfit 902 fitness watch price is Rs 1999 and will be available starting August.

