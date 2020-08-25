Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : GIONEE Gionee Max comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Gionee has finally made a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the recently teased Gionee Max. The entry-level smartphone aims to offer a great battery life, a decent set of specifications and a good looking design at an affordable price. It also aims to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme here in India.

Gionee Max Specifications

Gionee Max features a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. It also sports 2.5D curved glass screen protection. The smartphone is powered by the entry-level octa-core Unisoc 9863A processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card of up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging.

In the camera department, the Gionee Max comes with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Also Read: Jio introduces new Cricket prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar and free IPL 2020 streaming: Know details

Gionee Max Price, availability

Gionee Max is available with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the sole 2GB+32GB variant. It is available in three colour options - Black, Red and Royal Blue. The handset is set to go on sale in India via Flipkart starting August 31.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage