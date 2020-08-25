Jio introduces new Cricket prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar and free IPL 2020 streaming: Know details

Image Source : JIO New Jio Cricket prepaid plans

As rumoured previously, Reliance Jio has introduced new Cricket prepaid plans that will provide users with free Disney+ Hotstar and the ability to view IPL 2020 for free. The new plans will come in handy for Cricket lovers for IPL 2020 is all set to begin next month. The two new Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 packs will offer free Disney+ Hostar VIP worth Rs. 399 for a year. Read on to know more about the new Jio plans.'

Jio Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Cricket prepaid plans: Benefits, validity and more

Starting with the Rs. 499 prepaid plan, it is touted as the 'Full Season Cricket' plan. It provides users with 1.5GB of 4G data a day, totalling up to 84GB of data throughout the validity period of 56 days. The plan offers access to free Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio apps. However, it doesn't include any voice calling or SMS benefits, meaning it is only a data pack that can be used on top of an existing plan that offers voice calling and more.

The Rs. 777 is a full-fledged prepaid plan that offers a number of benefits. It provides users with 1.5GB of data along with an additional 5GB of data and 100 SMSs per day. It offers free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and free 3,000 minuted for calls made to non-Jio numbers. Much like the Rs. 499 plan, the Rs. 777 pack includes free Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year and access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

The new plans are in addition to the existing Rs. 401, Rs. 2,599, Rs. 1,208, Rs. 1,206, and Rs. 1,004 plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription free for a year.

The Jio plans also come in at the time when Airtel recently expanded the addition of a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to more prepaid plans, namely, the Rs. 448 plan, the Rs. 499 plan, the Rs. 599 plan, and the Rs. 2,698 plan.

