Gaana instant app launched for music lovers

Gaana Music streaming app, in partnership with Google Playstore, on Monday launched an instant app for music lovers who want to experience it without downloading it.

The company said in a statement that Android users can now click on the try now button on Gaana Playstore page for enjoying a native app experience.

Prashan Agarwal, CEO Gaana said, "It's heartening to be the first music app in the world to host an instant app experience. This launch is a part of our company-wide focus on product innovation that introduces a wider section of the country's online population to music streaming, and it's already reaping rewards".

"We have registered a five per cent surge in-app installs per day as more people are realising the convenience of being able to listen to their favourite songs anytime anywhere even before they download our app.

"Our team is working on many more first-of-its-kind products that would help us invite an entire generation of first-time users into the world of music streaming," he added.

The new instant app will offer a taste to all users of all major functionalities of the main app that includes trending music, songs/playlists, trending music and search on the 45 million libraries for listening songs.

The instant app is 2.5 MB in size and is 15 per cent of the main app that makes it perfect for those using entry-level smartphones with limited internet availability.

