Flipkart to start deliveries for smartphones starting April 20: Here's what you need to know

Flipkart to begin smartphones sales soon.

Flipkart and other e-commerce website stopped delivering products as soon as the lockdown was imposed in India. The companies did start delivering essentials in-between, but smartphone buyers have been eagerly waiting for this COVID-19 lockdown to end. While the coronavirus lockdown is set to end on May 3, the government has allowed some services to begin starting April 3.

Taking advantage of the new government policies, Flipkart is now gearing up to start deliveries of mobile phones across India starting April 20. However, the e-commerce giant will still not be able to make deliveries to West Bengal and Karnataka for now.

Flipkart has posted a new banner on its Android and iOS app ensuring users that they can soon start placing orders for new smartphones. While users can already start buying the smartphones available on the website and app, the delivery will only begin from April 20. The e-commerce giant is currently offering smartphones from limited brands including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

While the company has not listed computer peripherals as of now, we reached out to one of the most popular brands, BenQ for a quote. Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, told indiatvnews.com, “Since E-Commerce Websites have been allowed to start selling all goods, we will resume our operations from 20th April. We will restart selling Monitors and Projectors from the E-commerce Platforms.”

Also, right now only Flipkart shows the option to buy smartphones on the app as well as the website. This means that Amazon could also follow soon.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage