Fake iPhone alert: User receives fake iPhone 11 Pro via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020

As part of another online sale fraud, a user received a fake iPhone 11 Pro via Flipkart's recently concluded Big Billion Days Sale instead of an original Apple product. The incident was brought to the surface via a YouTube video. Read on to know more about it.

Fake iPhone 11 Pro via Flipkart

It is suggested that a YouTuber, Bhavya Sharma, recently ordered Apple's iPhone 11 Pro via the Big Billion Days Sale 2020. However, he received a fake product. As per the video, the iPhone 11 Pro is in the Midnight Green. While it looks identical to the original one from a distance, upon a closer look, you can see the difference, The iPhone comes with a different rear camera module in metal, which is not the case with the real one. The colour of the phone also looks greener than the original one.

The iPhone comes with a screen protector, which never happens in the case of an Apple phone. Another thing worth noting is that the fake iPhone had a USB-A cable instead of a Type-C to lightning cable. Additionally, the EarPods in the box is a blue-coloured one instead of being white, which is another alarming aspect.

Apart from this, the UI of the iPhone was different, especially the camera app. The user contacted Flipkart for a refund but hasn't received any. As per a report by Digit, Flipkart is looking into the matter. We hope the user gets the refund soon.

To recall, a similar incident took place recently wherein a user received a cloned iPhone 11 via the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. The user is also expected to get a refund.

