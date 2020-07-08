Facebook Messenger will let you text via WhatsApp as Facebook looks to integrate its apps

Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook's cross-platform ability to arrive soon

Mark Zuckerberg, last year, announced the integration of its popular apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram for a cross-platform experience for users. This will allow users to chat with each other via any of the three Facebook apps with ease. In 2020, it seems like a plan that Facebook could possibly turn into a feasible product. Read on to know more about the ability.

You could soon send messages to Facebook via WhatsApp

By the Facebook cross-platform integration, we mean that you will be able to send a message to another person from Facebook Messenger to WhatsApp. This will dismiss the need to use only WhatsApp for WhatsApp messages or Facebook Messenger for conversations over there.

And, a new leak via WABetaInfo has suggested that this functionality could be in works and might make its entry soon. It is suggested that the WhatsApp could be soon integrated into Facebook Messenger. For this, Facebook is allegedly keeping databases to manage WhatsApp messages and features. In addition to this, a Facebook Messenger incorporation into the Instagram app also seems to be in progress.

While details regarding the new Facebook ability isn't available, it is suggested that it won't harm users' privacy as the database it has will be for the future and isn't collecting user data. WhatsApp and Facebook's end-to-end encryption will also remain the same and it won't be affected by the cross-platform ability, with new privacy features for Facebook Messenger arriving soon.

Having said that, it is a little soon to comment on how the functionality will work and when it will be launched, considering it is a process with many complications and a lot of time needed. We will let you know once we get more information on this. So, stay tuned to this space.

