Facebook launches new reaction emojis to cheer people up amid Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus cases are still on the rise and as a result, the lockdown imposed back in March was extended to last till May 3, in India. With such situations, people staying at home are now more active on social media than ever. This has resulted in a lot of fake news but also some great messages being spread across. Facebook decided to cheer things up for everyone by launching a new reaction that comes close to showing care to your loved ones.

Facebook has launched two new reactions on Facebook and Messenger apps respectively. On the Facebook app and website, users will be able to send a care reaction, which looks like a cute character holding a heart. The reactions spread love. This will be available for users alongside the classic thumbs-up, heart, laugher, shock, sadness and anger reaction options that will be available on any posts. These reactions were introduced back in 2015, alongside the regular Like option.

Facebook has also rolled out a new reaction sticker for its Messenger app available on both Android and iOS. The users can bring up the new pinky-purple heart by long-pressing the existing heart reaction.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

Alexandru Voica, Facebook's EMEA Communications Manager for Engineering tweeted, "We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them."

While these reactions are not helping curb coronavirus, it is a good gesture by the company to cheer up people.

