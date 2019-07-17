Image Source : PLAY.GOOGLE FaceApp takes the internet by storm: Users rush to see the old-age look

Social media is filled with friends looking a lot old in their pictures that is trending. This is because of the FaceApp that comes with AI facial recognition tool that promises images of the face followed with generating a realistic older version of the face that involves detailed grey hair.

What is FaceApp and how to download on Android devices and iPhones?

FaceApp is a free app available on both the Apple app store and Google Play Store, by which users can download it with ease. The app isn't all that new and has been around for a while. The app has been built to make selfies better and comes with a host of features that are designed to give added touches to the photos.

Users can add glasses using the app, change hair colour, makeup, style, smile and other more features. There are some features that are limited to premium in-app subscriptions that need to be purchased. Users can also swap gender if you like it, which is similar to Snapchat's latest filters.

The app has been developed using advanced neural portrait editing technology. The AI and Machine learning on the app can recognise facial features by retaining the realistic look.

