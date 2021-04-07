Image Source : EPASS WEBSITE Delhi gov announces night curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases: How to apply for e-pass online

COVID-19 has been around for more than a year now and all of a sudden we have started to see a spike in coronavirus cases. Due to this, many state governments are imposing a lockdown. Delhi government, on the other side, decided to impose a night curfew, where residents would not be allowed to roam around from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30, 2021.

However, essential activities and services can still take place. Some are totally exempted from the curfew, whereas others will need to carry an e-pass. In case you have to travel from one place to another during the night, here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online.

How to apply for e-pass online?

Eligible users can apply for the night curfew e-pass at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

First, you will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10 PM-5 AM)’ and click on Submit.

Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to check e-pass status?

Head over to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Click on the ‘Check status’ option.

Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.