Cyclone Tauktae online tracker: How to track ongoing cyclone on laptop, smartphone

Image Source : PTI How to use online cyclone Tauktae live tracker.

Cyclone Tauktae is all set to hit the Indian states in the coming weeks. Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the citizens about the Arabian sea depression, which is likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm”. The storm will form over the Lakshadweep islands and the Arabian Sea.

Due to the cyclone, power cuts were witnessed in parts of Mumbai especially Andheri, Thane, Kalyan, Vasai Virar and also in Pen and Raigad areas. At many locations, residents witnessed power fluctuation and intermittent power cuts.

The cyclone is also said to eventually affect parts of Goa and Gujrat. The state governments are already working towards making the situation better.

However, if you want to keep a live track of the cyclone, here’s how you can check the status online:

Cyclocane

If you want to have a look at the live map of the cyclone Tauktae, you can head over to www.cyclocane.com on your laptop or desktop. The website will also give you additional information about the ongoing cyclone.

Mausam IMD

Mausam.imd.gov.in is the most reliable websites as it is the official government website. Here, you can assure that you are receiving the right information on the cyclone. This website has been developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and it offers all kinds of cyclone tracking including Tauktae. In order to track this cyclone, head over to mausam.imd.gov.in and then click on the cyclone option.

Hurricane Zome

Alternatively, one can also head over to www.hurricanezone.net for all the live news and updates about the ongoing cyclone. On the website, you can click on the cyclone icon to track the Tauktae cyclone. This website can be used for tracking all the ongoing tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins globally.

UMANG app

Lastly, you can also download and install the UMANG app on your Android or iOS smartphone. The app displays all the live information on the Tauktae cyclone.