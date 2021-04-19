COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18: How to register via Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN app

COVID-19 vaccine for 18+: How to register via Aarogya Setu, Co-WIN app

With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Indian government is trying to bring the vaccine to everyone at the earliest. The Central government on Monday announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all the people above 18 years of age starting May 1. The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

PM Modi claims that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get vaccinated in the shortest possible of time. "India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum," he added.

Since the announcement has just been made, the registration process might have not been updated yet. However, you can still keep the steps in mind to register for the vaccine once the registration window opens. Here’s how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Now, the registration page will appear. Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more. Upload the required documents. Tap on the register button. Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine via the official website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine via the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions. Tap on the Vaccination tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Now, register for the vaccine by filling up the required details.