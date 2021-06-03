COVID-19: How to keep a check on your Blood Pressure, best instruments and more

Image Source : PIXABAY How to keep a check on your Blood Pressure, best instruments and more

It has been over a year and the entire world continues to battle Covid-19 infection. Moreover, the second wave of coronavirus has put more lives in jeopardy than before, including those of youngsters. People with diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions and other co-morbidities fall continue into the high-risk category and may encounter serious complications if infected.

If you have high blood pressure, you will have to put extra effort to take care of yourself and stay healthy during the pandemic. As people with hypertension are at a higher risk of getting sick during Covid-19 and this can also lead to increased morbidity and mortality in the patients.

So, keeping an eye on your BP is very important, especially with everything that's happening in the world right now. Thankfully, there are some digital BP monitors available online that can be used by pretty much anyone and do not require a second person to check.

Here are some of the digital Blood Pressure monitors you can buy online:

Dr. Morepen Bp02 Monitor

The Dr Morepen Bp02 Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor is available via Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg. It provides very fast and reliable measurement of the systolic and diastolic blood-Pressure as well as the pulse frequency. Simply put on the cuff as instructed and press a button. That’s it.

Price: Between Rs. 1,250- Rs. 1,500

OMRON HEM-6161 Blood Pressure Monitor

The Omron HEM 6161 blood pressure monitor does not come with the usual assortment of cuffs and tubes. Rather, the cuff is directly attached to the device and is designed to be worn on the wrist that offers extra convenience for those who want to measure blood pressure while travelling or at work. The Omron HEM 6161 blood pressure monitor is available via Amazon and Flipkart.

Price: Between Rs. 1,699- Rs. 1,799

BEURER 658.18 BM 27 Blood Pressure Monitor

The Beurer 658.18 BM 27 Blood Pressure Monitor is a fully automatic blood pressure and pulse measurement device. It can also detect and warn users of possible arrhythmia. The Beurer 658.18 BM 27 Blood Pressure Monitor is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg.

Price: Between Rs. 1,500- Rs. 1,799