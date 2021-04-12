Chaitra Navratri 2021: How to send wishes using WhatsApp stickers on Android, iPhone

Chaitra Navratri 2021: How to send WhatsApp sticker wishes on Android, iPhone

Chaitra Navratri 2021: The auspicious festival of Navratri is finally here. Navratri is celebrated twice a year and is known to be one of the biggest and the most important Hindu festivals. Chaitra Navratri is the first Navratri which is also known as Vasant Navratri. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in March or April while Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the autumn season.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 is set to begin on April 13, 2021, and the celebration will last up to April 22, 2021. Most people send over their best wishes to the friends and family members on the first day of Navratri. While you will have the option to send over images and text messages to most people, you can also choose to send stickers on WhatsApp.

Here’s how you can send Happy Navratri 2021 wishes through WhatsApp stickers on Android or iOS:

How to send WhatsApp Navratri Stickers on Android?

Sending across WhatsApp Stickers on the occasion of Navratri is quite easy. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Open Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Navratri WhatsApp Stickers' or 'WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri.'

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Navratri Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send WhatsApp Navratri Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of Navratri stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. As a workaround, one can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.

We hope the aforementioned steps help you get the right Navratri stickers for WhatsApp so that you can spread the positivity of the festival everywhere.