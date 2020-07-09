Image Source : CANNON Canon launches 2 'EOS R' full-frame mirrorless cameras in India.

Expanding its EOS R lineup, Canon India on Thursday launched two full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R5 and the EOS R6, in India. EOS R5 will cost Rs 339,995 (inclusive of all taxes) and EOS R6 will be available for Rs 215,995 from next month at Canon Image Squares and authorised retailers, the company said in a statement.

"These cameras underscore our commitment and constant endeavour to deliver premium products and services to our consumers and these cameras will encourage them to push new frontiers in the imaging space," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India.

The EOS R5 features 8K movie recording, new 45MP full frame CMOS sensor while the EOS R6 features 4K movie recording and advanced 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor. Both the cameras are equipped with Canon's advanced Digital Imaging Integrated Circuit (DIGIC) X imaging processor and new in-body image stabilizer.

Armed with the new DIGIC X image processor, which first debuted in the flagship EOS-1DX Mark III DSLR, both EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be able to achieve continuous shooting speed of up to 20fps at full resolution using the electronic shutter, said the company.

The new DIGIC X imaging processor also opens up more possibilities in terms of noise handling. Despite having 45MP, EOS R5 native ISO can go up to an incredible ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400.

With the enhancements made in the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EOS R5 and EOS R6 are equipped with the ability to enable AF Priority mode for either people or animals. In addition, the camera is able to recognize not just the body, but the head and eyes of the subjects as well.

"With excellent quality output bundled with exceptional industry first features, the new cameras reflect our efforts of constantly expanding our product portfolio to suit the evolving needs of our vast consumer base," said C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products.

Alongside the EOS R5 and R6 cameras, Canon has also launched a series of lenses and other accessories to provide its consumers with a complete ecosystem.

