Bolo Indya brings virtual gifting options: Here's how you can earn money online

Virtual gifting is a trend that has picked up quite a lot lately and Bolo Indya has become the first home-grown short video app to bring this to the creators and consumers of local language short videos in India. The Bolo-Live streaming feature comes with integrated real-time gamification in a form of a gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower basis the content quality, density as well as engagement.

Now, if you are wondering to start a live video on the Bolo Indya app, here is a step by step guide you can follow:

Download the updated version of the Bolo Indya app on Android or iOS smartphone via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, respectively.

Log-in by entering the required details.

On the homepage, tap the Live icon on the top left of your screen. All ongoing Live videos will appear on your screen.

If you want to go Live, tap the Plus icon which appears on the bottom middle of your homepage. Select the option for going Live.

You will be asked to upload a thumbnail or continue with your profile picture, tap the preferred option and can go immediately.

During a Live session, users have the option to report a creator in case anything explicit is being sent out as the messaging of the live session.

Creators also have the option to block users from attending their live session as well as report the user if users interact in an unacceptable language with the creators.

Users can send their favourite live performing creators, a wider variety of digital gifts right from a rose for Rs. 10 to even a space rocket for Rs. 500 to a special occasion premium gift for Rs. 1000.

These gifts will be collected in your account as Bolo Coins. For the first month, the gifts are encashed at the end of the month. From the second month onwards, creators can withdraw their gifts anytime when their value gets above Rs. 1000.