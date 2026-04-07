Trump's Iran deadline coincides with India-linked meeting at White House

New Delhi:

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated as President Donald Trump set a Tuesday deadline for Tehran to respond to a proposed deal. Trump warned that if Iran fails to agree, it could face “complete demolition” of its key civilian infrastructure. At the same time as this critical deadline, the White House schedule shows Trump attending a closed-door dinner with the US ambassador to India.

While the purpose of the meeting is not clear, the timing has raised questions about whether it is just a coincidence or part of a larger diplomatic strategy.

Iran hits back strongly

Iran has rejected the warning, calling it “arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats.” Military leaders in Tehran have said their operations against US and Israeli forces will continue without any change, showing no signs of backing down under pressure.

A key demand from Washington is for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route.

Trump has warned that failure to do so by the deadline could lead to fresh military action. He even outlined a possible plan involving widespread strikes on infrastructure like bridges and power plants.

War of words intensifies

Iran’s military command has responded with equally strong language, calling Trump “delusional” and vowing to continue what it described as “crushing operations” against its enemies.

Meanwhile, international efforts to bring a pause to the conflict are facing difficulties. A proposed 45-day ceasefire has not gained support from either side. While Trump earlier showed some openness to the idea, he later indicated it was not enough. Iran has also rejected the proposal, seeking a more permanent solution.