Battlegrounds Mobile India finally launched: How to download and play on Android

Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launched.

Krafton has finally announced the launch of the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game has been developed exclusively for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India. After an Early Access period, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play Store. The game brings an amazing array of maps, game modes, and exciting launch week challenges.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and be the last man standing on the battleground. BGMI went live for pre-registrations on Google Play Store on 18th May 2021 and had secured 40 million pre-registrations as of today. The Early Access for the game started on 17th June 2021 and saw incredible support from the community with 20 million players trying out the game and providing valuable feedback.

As more players join the launch events in-game, the players will be rewarded with a free permanent purple outfit and various exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins and more. On the special milestone of reaching 1M, 5M and 10M downloads, exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event center including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game. The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts.

How to download and play BGMI on Android?

Just head over to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. Install the app and open it to start playing the game. If you already have the Early Access build installed on your phone, just update the app via the Play Store.