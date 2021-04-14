Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15, ZenBook Duo 14 laptops launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : ASUS Asus ZenBook Duo laptops launched in India.

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant, has just announced the launch of two new laptops. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 and ZenBook Duo 14 offer a dual-screen experience on a laptop. The two laptops come packed with powerful internals and aim to offer a premium experience. With the dual-screen technology, the workflow for professional users becomes more efficient.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15

As the name suggests, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel with touchscreen support and packs in up to an Intel Core i9 processor. The laptop also features a secondary 14.1-inch 4K display with a touch screen and stylus support. It comes with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

For graphics, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 takes advantage of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. All of this is backed by a 92Wh lithium-polymer battery. The laptop also comes with features like Harman Kardon speakers, AI Noise-Canceling, Dual-band WiFi 6 and much more.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 features a 14-inch FullHD primary display and a 12.65-inch secondary display. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. It packs in up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. The laptop also comes with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card with 2GB of RAM.

Price and Availability

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 99,990. The flagship ZenBook Pro Duo 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 2,39,990. While the Duo 14 will be available starting today, the Pro Duo 15 will go on sale next month.